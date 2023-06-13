A grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of five from Banbury will jump out of a plane to raise funds for Katharine House Hospice while crossing something off her bucket list.

Maureen Penfold-King has always been one to push the boat out a bit further than everyone else, according to daughter Zoe Somes.

So when the 73-year-old announced her intention to raise funds for the hospice on the 10 year anniversary of her husband's death, her family were not surprised when she revealed it would be a sponsored skydive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daughter Zoe Somes said: "She wanted to raise the money for the hospice because they were great at helping her through everything. My stepdad, Alan, died after four months of being diagnosed with kidney cancer, and it came as a big shock to all the family."

Daredevil Maureen is aiming to raise £1000 for the Katharine House Hospice with her skydive.

Maureen initially set her target at £250, but due to the huge amount of support from friends and family, the fundraising goal has now been raised to £1,000 for her dive on September 9.

Maureen will fly at 12,000 feet and reach speeds of 100 miles per hour before landing at Brackley's Hinton Airfield.

Zoe added: "At 73 years old, she is so energetic; she’s the life of the party; she loves roller coasters and lives her life to the max.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think her children are more nervous than her. It’s quite a scary thought knowing my mother is jumping out of a plane at her age, but fair play to her.

Daughter Zoe says that she is probably more nervous than Maureen, who lives her life to the max.

"She’s doing it for a good cause and ticking something off her bucket list."