Banbury students prepare to wow audiences at Disneyland Paris next month

The Warriner School Choir with head of music Lynda Webb.

Forty-eight students will be taking the stage with popular characters like Donald, Daisy, Mickey, Minnie and Goofy as a part of the Disney Let’s Sing for Christmas extravaganza at the Videopolis theatre in the Disneyland Park.

The Warriner School Choir will be performing six songs on four different occasions at the theatre over a weekend and will be attending preparation workshops as part of their training for their big moment.