Banbury students prepare to wow audiences at Disneyland Paris next month
Students from The Warriner School Choir will be travelling to Disneyland Paris to perform with the Disney professionals at the start of December.
Forty-eight students will be taking the stage with popular characters like Donald, Daisy, Mickey, Minnie and Goofy as a part of the Disney Let’s Sing for Christmas extravaganza at the Videopolis theatre in the Disneyland Park.
The Warriner School Choir will be performing six songs on four different occasions at the theatre over a weekend and will be attending preparation workshops as part of their training for their big moment.
Head of music at The Warriner School Lynda Webb said: “The students are really excited to be taking part and I am so very proud of all the efforts they are making to be ready. It is going to be a fantastic weekend with a once in a lifetime opportunity to enter the world of professional performing.”