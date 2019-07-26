Banbury students gather for anniversary

Former students of Banbury Grammar School, later renamed Banbury School gatherd last week for a very special reunion.

A group of around a dozen former students gathered at Stanbridge House on July 18.

They were joined later in the day by more former pupils, including Alison Varney (née Mander), Jean Gascoigne, Andrew Beere, David Beere and Trevor Humphreys.

Most of the students joined the school in it's first year, in September 1962, and left on July 18, 1969, a full half century ago.

The former students hold regular meetings in Banbury, normally around Christmas time, and would welcome any other BGS alumni getting in touch via their email: XBGS.alumni@gmail.com