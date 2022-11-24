The Salon at Banbury and Bicester College on Broughton Road will open each Thursday from 1:30–6pm.

The Salon at Banbury and Bicester College on Broughton Road is offering hair care and beauty treatment services to the local community each Thursday from 1.30 and 6pm.

Aline Venter, from Banbury and Bicester College, said: “Banbury and Bicester College are excited to welcome all the loyal and new customers back to The Salon.

Advertisement

“Students are excited to be putting their skills into practise and to do their bit to support the local community.

Banbury and Bicester College are delighted to announce their commercial salon is now open to the public.

“These services will be carried out by our Level 2 and Level 3 students, supervised by tutors. Hair services start from £4 and beauty treatments from £5.50.”

Pre-booking for all services is essential, and The Salon only accepts card payments. To book a treatment call 01865 550 388.

Advertisement