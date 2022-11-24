Banbury students delighted to put skills to the test in new salon
Students from the Banbury and Bicester College are putting their skills to use in a new salon, which is now open to members of the public.
The Salon at Banbury and Bicester College on Broughton Road is offering hair care and beauty treatment services to the local community each Thursday from 1.30 and 6pm.
Aline Venter, from Banbury and Bicester College, said: “Banbury and Bicester College are excited to welcome all the loyal and new customers back to The Salon.
“Students are excited to be putting their skills into practise and to do their bit to support the local community.
“These services will be carried out by our Level 2 and Level 3 students, supervised by tutors. Hair services start from £4 and beauty treatments from £5.50.”
Pre-booking for all services is essential, and The Salon only accepts card payments. To book a treatment call 01865 550 388.
For more information, visit The Salon at Banbury and Bicester College webpage.