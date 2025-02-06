Banbury strongman Paddy Haynes comes close to podium finish at Britain's Strongest Man

Banbury’s top strength athlete, Paddy Haynes, narrowly missed out on a top three finish at last weekend’s Britain's Strongest Man competition.

The 27-year-old athlete from Adderbury was only half a point away from claiming third position at Britain’s premier strongman competition.

Unfortunately for Paddy, that half a point means that he will miss out on an invitation to the prestigious World's Strongest Man competition held in May.

However, there is plenty for Paddy to be happy about, as it was his highest-ever placing at the competition and a significant improvement from last year, where he finished in position 10.

This year’s competition also saw Paddy finish above established strongmen like Gavin Bilton and Adam Bishop and saw him truly establish himself as one of the top all-around competitors in the country.

Speaking about his time at the competition, Paddy said: “I had an epic performance at Britain's Strongest Man this week.

“Sadly, I was let down by a weak event but took home two event wins and finished just half a point off the podium, narrowly missing out on a World's Strongest Man invitation.”

Next up for Paddy is an appearance as an official reserve at April’s Europe's Strongest Man in Leeds.

Should any of Europe’s top strongmen injure themselves or be forced to exit the competition, the Adderbury man will be eagerly waiting to step in.

Paddy is also bringing back the popular Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman competition next month (March 1) at Banbury Rugby Club.

For more information about this event, please visit:https://strengthregister.com/competition/oxfordshires-strongest-man-2025