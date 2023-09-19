Banbury strong man drags himself into the record books by pulling a car 36 miles

A Banbury strong man has hauled himself into the record books by pulling a car 36 miles.

The Banbury Guardian featured former soldier Matt Cooper this March when he decided to attempt three world records.

This month, 30-year-old Matt hauled a one-tonne Kia Picanto continuously 145 times around a 400m cycle track.

He took an exhausting 60 hours to smash the previous record of the longest-ever car pull by four miles when he crossed the finish line.

Matt Cooper during his amazing, record-breaking attempt on the world record earlier this month

Matt – 5ft 9ins tall and 17st - trained for his mammoth attempt by pulling cars around Lidl supermarket car park in Banbury.

He completed his record attempt at the Tiddington Home Guard Club, Warwickshire on September 7.

He said: “We started earlier than planned to make the most of the cooler temperatures but it was still very hot.

“When I finished I felt relieved, hot and overwhelmed. I was thinking it would be a small affair, with just family and friends but it was massive.

“The challenge picked up a lot of interest. It was a bit overwhelming. I only took short breaks for a quick rest water and to fuel up on more food. I was absolutely terrified, nervous but excited about the challenge."

Matt had set out to break three world records: the fastest marathon distance pulling a car, the first to complete a double marathon pulling a vehicle and the longest distance ever to pull a car.

Due to the heatwave with temperatures up to 29C (84F), Matt was only able to break the longest distance record.

His incredible feat raised over £3,000 for Beat, a charity helping people with eating disorders.

Matt added: “This is a charity very close to me. I had severe body dysmorphia which is that you think you look a certain way in the mirror, but you really don’t.

“I have also had friends and family who suffered from eating disorders.”

To build up strength, he ate up to 5,000 calories a day as he bulked on muscle.

He added: “I started off moderately with my training and eating and it progressed as I got closer to the challenge. My family thought I was crazy but they have always thought I am a little crazy.”