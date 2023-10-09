News you can trust since 1838
Banbury steps back in time — popular Victorian Christmas market to return to town

The popular Victorian-themed Christmas market will return to Banbury at the end of next month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
The market, which boasts 100 stalls, street performers, and live entertainment, will return to the Market Place for three days at the end of November.

Starting on Friday, November 24, and ending on Sunday 26, the market will run from 10am – 8pm on Friday and Saturday and from 10am – 6pm on Sunday.

Organised by LSD Promotions alongside the Banbury BID, the event aims to provide festive shoppers with opportunities to buy their loved ones special gifts.

Authentic Victorian fairground rides are one of the main attractions of the market.Authentic Victorian fairground rides are one of the main attractions of the market.
A spokesperson for LSD Promotions said: “The synergy between our event management expertise and Banbury BID’s dedication to enhancing the town’s vibrancy and community spirit has allowed us to create an experience that truly celebrates the essence of Banbury.

"The Banbury Victorian Christmas Market 2023 is an event that embodies the spirit of the season and offers a chance to create cherished memories with friends and family.”

For more information, visit https://lsdpromotions.com/banbury

