Banbury Star Cyclists’ Club members mark 130th anniversary with celebrator ride

A planned April anniversary ride was delayed by Covid, but following the easing of lockdown, Sunday August 8 marked the day for the club to celebrate.

Starting again outside Banbury Town Hall, more than 80 club riders turned out in mixed wet and dry conditions, to ride a selection of three local routes. The routes comprised of a gentle ride of 26 miles, an intermediate ride of 35 miles and the special anniversary ride of 130k. Setting off in 12 separate groups they all had a refreshment stop at Hook Norton Brewery. Here tea, coffee and beer, plus a generous snack and a slice of anniversary cake awaited riders.