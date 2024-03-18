Banbury stamp collector recognised with international honour for his role in helping youngsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Secretary of the Banbury Stamp Society, John Davies, was recognised for promoting philately by being invited to join the Roll of Distinguished Philatelists.

The Roll of Distinguished Philatelists is an international award that has run since 1921 and celebrates those who have helped to develop philately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John was elected to join the prestigious roll for his work promoting philately among young people, which he has been actively involved with since 1988.

John Davies with his gold medal winning exhibit at the London 2022 International Exhibition.

He was also pivotal in setting up the youth organisation now called Stamp Active, which reaches a wide audience through its website, one of the premier sites for promoting the hobby.

John currently serves as events manager and webmaster with Stamp Active and has been involved in the production of award-winning guides and books aimed at young collectors.

A spokesperson for the Roll of Distinguished Philatelists said: “John has been the leader in the promotion of youth philately now for over 30 years and has been the driving force of much of what has been seen as a model for reaching out to youth philately in Europe and beyond.”

Away from the promotional work, John has also built up a considerable personal collection, including his 1890 Penny Postage Jubilee celebrations exhibit, which has won numerous awards at stamp shows and been the subject of a book.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John will join 411 other signatories from 42 countries when he signs the roll at a ceremony taking place at the Philatelic Congress of Great Britain in Southampton on Friday July 12.