Banbury stamp collector recognised with international honour for his role in helping youngsters
Secretary of the Banbury Stamp Society, John Davies, was recognised for promoting philately by being invited to join the Roll of Distinguished Philatelists.
The Roll of Distinguished Philatelists is an international award that has run since 1921 and celebrates those who have helped to develop philately.
John was elected to join the prestigious roll for his work promoting philately among young people, which he has been actively involved with since 1988.
He was also pivotal in setting up the youth organisation now called Stamp Active, which reaches a wide audience through its website, one of the premier sites for promoting the hobby.
John currently serves as events manager and webmaster with Stamp Active and has been involved in the production of award-winning guides and books aimed at young collectors.
A spokesperson for the Roll of Distinguished Philatelists said: “John has been the leader in the promotion of youth philately now for over 30 years and has been the driving force of much of what has been seen as a model for reaching out to youth philately in Europe and beyond.”
Away from the promotional work, John has also built up a considerable personal collection, including his 1890 Penny Postage Jubilee celebrations exhibit, which has won numerous awards at stamp shows and been the subject of a book.
John will join 411 other signatories from 42 countries when he signs the roll at a ceremony taking place at the Philatelic Congress of Great Britain in Southampton on Friday July 12.
For more information about John visit or the Banbury Stamp Society visit http://www.banburystampsociety.co.uk