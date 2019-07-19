Banbury soul event remembers sorely missed founder

Banbury Soul Club raised hundreds of pounds for the Katharine House Hospice, ten years after co-founder of the club spent his last days there.

The Charity Soul Event was held on Saturday, July 6 at Banbury United and featured the club's favourite 60s and 70s Motown and club tracks from the halcyon days of soul.

Tom said: “Last Saturday's event was originally conceived by Linda who then asked me to stage it. It coincided with the tenth anniversary loss of our great friend David Bailey. He spent his last days with you all at Katharine House Hospice.”

“Dave was one of the co-founders of Banbury Soul Club back in 2002. He was slightly older than all of us and grew up with Soul music in Banbury from the mid sixties.

"We all followed his lead and benefited from his wealth of knowledge. He is sorely missed and it was great to celebrate the music he loved so much with some of his friends and family.

"A special thanks to Banbury United who were kind enough to provide the venue, this allowed us to donate the full £500 directly to Katharine House Hospice.”

Tom Howard and Charlie McAneny presented the cheque to Mandy Bray, community and events fundraising assistant at the Adderbury hospice.