Banbury Snow Patrol wants you

In preparation for the predicted coldest winter for years, the town council is looking to extend its snow warden scheme.

The council’s Neighbourhood Snow Warden Scheme sees community-minded volunteers organise the gritting of roads and pavements outside their own and their neighbours’ homes.

The council supplies everything the volunteers need and also provides training for the role.

Cllr Kieron Mallon, leader of the town council, said: “Snow wardens are valued members of the community. At critical times throughout the winter they keep roads, pavements and footpaths safer for everyone, particularly elderly and vulnerable residents who cannot help themselves.

“Councils do their best to keep roads and pavements safe. Grit lorries cannot get everywhere instantly,but on-the-spot volunteers can act straightaway.”

He added: “The scheme is a great way of getting communities working together during bad weather.”

The scheme has been running since 2013 and around 100 wardens are in place. But more are required.

Businesses can get involved by gritting pavements outside their shops and offices.

Interested parties can contact Mike Hall by emailing snowwarden@banbury.gov.uk or by calling 01295 250340.