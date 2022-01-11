Banbury Slimming World member gets mental and physical boost after losing four stone

Slimming World Banbury member Jo Blencowe is delighted with how different she feels since losing four stone with her local group. (Submitted photo)

Jo joined Slimming World because her mum had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and she wanted to ensure she was as healthy as she could be, both mentally and physically, to look after her.

She said “Mum’s health had started to decline. She was having accidents at home and whilst dad was managing there were times when he needed help. Mum had a couple of falls and dad would call me to help get her up. Whilst we could do it together, being big and unfit had its limitations.

"I knew I needed to lose weight, not just for me to become healthier but also to help my parents. It really hit home when I saw pictures of myself at a News year Eve party and I decided there and then to join my local Slimming World group.”

Walking through the doors that first morning was nerve wracking for Jo, but she soon realised there was nothing to be worried about.

The consultant and group welcomed her with open arms. She was also pleased to learn about a generous eating plan where she could eat real food, not go hungry and most importantly cook meals the rest of the family could eat.

Jo added: "Knowing we could continue to eat filling family meals made such a difference, favourites like burgers and chips, and a full English breakfast meant it became a lifestyle change rather than a calorie counting diet, which suited me so well."

The UK’s first study into the relationship between weight loss and mental toughness reveals that people who are supported to lose weight in a group environment not only lose more weight than those who choose to lose weight without support – they can also increase their mental toughness.

The study by the University of Lincoln examined the relationship between weight loss and mental toughness over a period of six months and revealed members of Slimming World groups lost weight more successfully than a comparison group (who were aiming to lose weight without the support of a group) and also significantly improved their mental toughness.

Jo returned after her first week to the group having lost 4 lbs and continued to lose weight. She went on to earn her four stone award reaching her target weight just before Christmas.

Jo said: “As the pounds dropped off I started to feel so different, even though the challenges with mum and lockdown tried their best to defeat me, I was so determined. My confidence was growing, and I felt so much more energetic. I even started running. Completing my half marathon was such an amazing feeling.”

Jo’s mum passed away, but she knows her mum would be incredibly proud of the fitter healthier life the whole family is living now.