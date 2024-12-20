Banbury slimmers celebrate losing combined weight of over 1,100 stone this year

Members of Banbury’s Slimming World groups have celebrated losing a combined weight of over 1,100 stone this year.

Banbury weight loss consultants Mel Allcroft and Jo Blencowe marked the achievement at Slimming World's annual awards ceremony in Birmingham.

The pair who run weight loss groups for around 250 people in Banbury and Bodicote say they are proud of all their slimmers for the achievement.

Jo said: “We’re so incredibly proud of our members in our Banbury and Bodicote groups.”

“Not just for the weight they’ve lost, which is phenomenal, but for the changes they’ve made too.

“Anyone who’s tried to lose weight before knows that it isn’t easy; it takes a mindset change, determination, motivation, and commitment.”

Members of Banbury and Bodicote’s slimming groups have lost between half a stone all the way up to six and a half stone over the year.

Mel said: “Our members inspire us every week, and it feels so special to know that the support provided in our groups has helped them unlock their weight-loss dreams.

“We’ve seen people accomplish all sorts of goals and ambitions this year, from slimming down to get married or be a mother of the groom to losing weight for an operation, and it’s been amazing to watch and be part of.

“Seeing people discover that they can lose weight for good and that it doesn’t have to be a miserable experience, is nothing short of magic. We truly believe we have the best role in the world.”

Slimming World groups are held at Hanwell Fields Community Centre, Frank Wise School or Banbury Cricket Club every week.