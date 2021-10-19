Banbury singers with Rock Choir welcome the return of live rehearsals after an 18 month separation

The benefits of social singing can be enjoyed by joining Rock Choir which has begun a new term of in-person rehearsals

The choir has launched a new term and in-person rehearsals have been welcomed eagerly after an 18 month break because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Members have rediscovered the huge benefits of social singing for the first time since lockdowns began.

Rock Choir Leader, Liga Milune was delighted to be able to welcome the members, also known as ‘Rockies’ back into the rehearsal room.

During the height of lockdown, Rock Choir had to move all of its rehearsals online, teaching and rehearsing via Zoom and YouTube sessions. The community spirit of Rock Choir flourished during this time and many Rockies maintained vital connections with their fellow singers by organising online charity events, quizzes and a host of social activities - providing a life-line to those isolated by the pandemic.

With the lifting of restrictions, Rock Choir is able to gather for indoor rehearsals and harmonise together again. The autumn term gives Rock Choir Members the chance to learn four new, specially-arranged songs including the uplifting ‘Make Your Own Kind of Music’ by Paloma Faith.

In addition to the live rehearsals, Rock Choir is giving those who prefer or need to remain isolated the opportunity to take part with the launch of the National Online Rock Choir. To ensure they don’t miss a single note, members can learn all of the songs from the comfort of their own homes and can rejoin the live choirs whenever they are ready to do so.

Leader, Liga Milune, said: “It has been such a joyful experience, hearing the Rockies sing together in harmony after such a difficult time apart.

"Our members have been so committed to Rock Choir and their determination to keep singing and to keep those social connections alive during lockdown was inspiring.

"Rock Choir is like a family and to see that family back together and to witness the healing power of singing and socialising in person is very special. We would love to welcome anyone who would like to join Rock Choir this term and invite people of all ages and abilities to come and be a part of this fantastic group of singers.”

Caroline Redman Lusher, Creator and Creative Director of the choir has been highlighting the importance of group singing and the powerful positive impact it has on mental health and well-being.

“I am overjoyed that our ‘Rockies’ have been allowed to regroup and sing together inside once again," she said. "It’s been a long and emotional 18 months waiting for this moment to happen. I am so proud of all the Rock Choir members and my dedicated team who passionately led our choirs with the love, energy and positivity that Rock Choir is famous for.

"The nation’s mental health is at its worst and the services and support to combat loneliness, depression and anxiety are in huge demand and oversubscribed. Allowing choirs to reunite across the whole of the UK will now have a tremendous and positive impact and allow a healing process to begin for those who take part. Choirs of all types provide a life-line.”

Anyone who would like to go along and see what Rock Choir is all about and sign up for a free taster session should visit www.rockchoir.com

* Rock Choir is the pioneering contemporary choir of the UK and remains unique with over 33,000 members participating in approximately 400 local communities. It offers all ages an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir introducing members to feel-good pop, rock and contemporary chart songs. Rock Choir leaders deliver weekly rehearsals in their own communities.