Banbury singer-songwriter hopes to promote urban music in town and inspire next generation of performers
Banbury artist Jay Mac describes his music as a blend of hip hop, R&B, pop, and drum and bass.
Recently, he has completed a tour of festivals and Pride events across the UK and now hopes to promote his urban sound in his hometown.
However, Jay says he struggles to find gigs in town and feels that many event organisers and venue owners overlook artists that play his style of music.
Jay said: “I proudly represent Banbury on stages across the UK, but it feels like my hometown still overlooks artists who bring a modern sound and fresh energy.
“There are plenty of bands being given opportunities in Banbury, but it feels unfair that DJs, rappers, or hip hop producers are not given the same opportunity.
“I understand that the town has a big folk and rock music history, but there is a lot more diversity in the town now, and that should be represented in the music.”
Jay believes many people still have the wrong impression about urban music and wrongly associate it with crime and violence.
He said: “I don’t do anything like that; everything I do has a positive meaning to it.
“I want people to feel good and get up and dance when they hear me. Music should be about joy.”
Music has been a part of Jay’s life for the past 20 years; however, he says he started to take it more seriously over the past year.
Jay said: “Music has really helped my mental health, and now I want to spread my positive message to others.”
Recently, Jay Mac has performed in front of big audiences at Shipston Proms, Macclesfield Pride, Swale Pride, and Great Yarmouth Waveney Pride.
He also has a headline performance booked at Northampton Music Festival in September and will be performing at Banbury HMV for a free gig at 1 pm on Saturday, August 23.
Speaking about the upcoming HMV gig, Jay said: “I think it will be the first time I have performed in Banbury for three years.
“It’s going to be a high-energy performance and something completely different, because there is nothing like me that has come out of Banbury.”
Alongside playing to audiences across the country, Jay has been busy recording and releasing music, with several new releases coming this year.
The most recent release, titled ‘Pressure’, is a high-energy house- and grime-inspired track that was produced by Papa Pedro, who is best known for working on the viral song ‘The Spark’ by Irish schoolchildren groups Kabin Crew and Lisdoonvarna Crew.
Watch: Jay Mac - Pressure
He has also launched an events company titled JMRE Events and hopes to host events soon, showcasing talented urban performers from Banbury.
Jay says discovering music as a teenager and the guidance he received visiting Woodgreen Leisure Centre kept him on the straight and narrow, and he wants to offer the same guidance to youngsters in Banbury now.
