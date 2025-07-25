Banbury singer-songwriter hopes to promote urban music in town and inspire next generation of performers

Banbury urban music performer Jay Mac has performed at several festivals and Pride events in the UK, but says he struggles to get gigs in his hometown.

A local singer-songwriter hopes to promote urban music and inspire the next generation of performers, but says his style of music is overlooked in Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury artist Jay Mac describes his music as a blend of hip hop, R&B, pop, and drum and bass.

Recently, he has completed a tour of festivals and Pride events across the UK and now hopes to promote his urban sound in his hometown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Jay says he struggles to find gigs in town and feels that many event organisers and venue owners overlook artists that play his style of music.

Jay Mac says he will be bringing something different to Banbury when he performs a free gig at the HMV store in Castle Quay on Saturday, August 23.

Jay said: “I proudly represent Banbury on stages across the UK, but it feels like my hometown still overlooks artists who bring a modern sound and fresh energy.

“There are plenty of bands being given opportunities in Banbury, but it feels unfair that DJs, rappers, or hip hop producers are not given the same opportunity.

“I understand that the town has a big folk and rock music history, but there is a lot more diversity in the town now, and that should be represented in the music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay believes many people still have the wrong impression about urban music and wrongly associate it with crime and violence.

He said: “I don’t do anything like that; everything I do has a positive meaning to it.

“I want people to feel good and get up and dance when they hear me. Music should be about joy.”

Music has been a part of Jay’s life for the past 20 years; however, he says he started to take it more seriously over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay said: “Music has really helped my mental health, and now I want to spread my positive message to others.”

Recently, Jay Mac has performed in front of big audiences at Shipston Proms, Macclesfield Pride, Swale Pride, and Great Yarmouth Waveney Pride.

He also has a headline performance booked at Northampton Music Festival in September and will be performing at Banbury HMV for a free gig at 1 pm on Saturday, August 23.

Speaking about the upcoming HMV gig, Jay said: “I think it will be the first time I have performed in Banbury for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be a high-energy performance and something completely different, because there is nothing like me that has come out of Banbury.”

Alongside playing to audiences across the country, Jay has been busy recording and releasing music, with several new releases coming this year.

The most recent release, titled ‘Pressure’, is a high-energy house- and grime-inspired track that was produced by Papa Pedro, who is best known for working on the viral song ‘The Spark’ by Irish schoolchildren groups Kabin Crew and Lisdoonvarna Crew.

He has also launched an events company titled JMRE Events and hopes to host events soon, showcasing talented urban performers from Banbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay says discovering music as a teenager and the guidance he received visiting Woodgreen Leisure Centre kept him on the straight and narrow, and he wants to offer the same guidance to youngsters in Banbury now.

For more information about Jay Mac, visit his social media pages at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577176242700