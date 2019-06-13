Banbury Sikhs unite for London march

Banbury's Sikh community travelled together to London Hyde Park for the annual 1984 Sikh holocaust remembrance march at the beginning of the month.

The march ended in Trafalgar Square with a freedom rally in support for the Sikh homeland of Punjab, also known as Khalistan, to be freed from being occupied by the Indian government.

Banbury Sikhs

One of those marching was Banbury Town Cllr Surinder Kaur Dhesi, who said: "This march and rally means a lot to the concerned Sikhs living in Banbury. Sikhs do not feel safe under Indian occupation.

"It is sadly a daily occurrence to hear of Sikhs being beaten and their turbans removed by the police, women being raped and harassed, Sikh sacred scriptures being targeted and

desecrated, and young Sikhs being arrested and tortured by the police without any formal charges which goes unreported by the western media.

She added, “I have written on behalf of the Sikh community of Banbury to MP Victoria Prentice in regards to a UK national and Sikh activist, Jagtar Singh Johal, who went to India to get married and was arrested, tortured and put in jail without formal charges.

Thousands marched in London

"The young man has been in jail for 18 months and being denied the right to see a doctor and the British consulate. This is extremely worrying for UK Sikhs travelling to India whose security and rights feels under constant threat.

"For these reasons the Sikh in Banbury, including myself, are supporting the 2020 Sikh referendum campaign for Punjab to gain independence from India.”

Independent sources estimate that up to 17,000 Sikhs were killed during the 1984 riots.