A brother and sister from Banbury are preparing to climb Wales' three highest peaks for charity in memory of their Mum, who died of an unexpected stroke.

Jess and Josh Milford lost their mother, Christine Belcher, 64, to a sudden stroke in March 2021. The two aim to tackle Snowdon, Cader Idris and Pen y Fan on one day in September to raise funds for stroke research.

Ms Milford has a particular annual struggle with her grief, as her birthday falls on the same date she lost her ‘super cool’ mum - who was said to have been fine and joking around the day before she passed away.

She had a sudden stroke hours later - and died in hospital early the next morning.

Jess Milford with her mum Christine Belcher

Jess Milford, now 46, was supposed to be celebrating her birthday on March 4, 2021. But instead she was mourning the death of her beloved mum.

An electrical cable supplier from Banbury Mrs Milford says every birthday is now difficult.

She said: "It’s really hard to explain what it feels like. My husband doesn’t know what to do and I just don’t know how to feel when it’s my birthday.

“I don’t want to enjoy myself but know mum wouldn’t want me to feel like that."

Christine Belcher and her son Josh, who will join his sister to climb Wales' three highest peaks

Mrs Milford rang her mum on the morning of March 3, two years ago. Ms Belcher, who worked as a cleaner before retiring, was in good spirits - and she thought nothing more of it. Just hours later, Ms Belcher had to be rushed to hospital.

Mrs Milford says she and her brother, Josh Belcher, 36, were only told about their mum at 10:30pm. They rushed to the hospital in Northampton to be by her side, before leaving hours later for the night.

Mother-of-two Mrs Milford said: “Went back early next morning and rang the buzzer to get in the ward. The nurse opened and seemed really shocked. She said, ‘Give me a minute’. The doctor then came out and told us she had passed away in the early hours of the morning.”

“It was a massive shock, and very strange because it was my birthday. It feels like it was yesterday. We lost our dad 20 years ago to cancer and watched him die slowly but with his death we had time to prepare. With mum it was so sudden, it’s horrible.

Jess Milford with her mum Christine Belcher. Jess and brother Josh will tackle Wales' three highest peaks for stroke research

“She didn’t look like 64, she still wore Doc Martens and was super cool.”

Brother and sister are now planning to hike the summits of three of Wales’ highest mountains in September to raise money for research into strokes.

Mr Belcher, who works in the food supply industry industry for MacDonald's and Burger King, is a fitness fanatic who has previously cycled from John O’Groats to Land's End on a BMX. For Mrs Milford will be a huge test.

The two will set off up Snowdonia at 4am on September 30 before climbing Cader Idris and Pen y Fan in 24 hours.

The siblings are hoping to do their late mother proud.