Banbury siblings take on Three Peaks fundraiser challenge for charity after mum's sudden death

Banbury siblings Josh Belcher and Jess Milford will tackle the summits of three of Wales’ highest mountains in September to raise money for the charity that cared for their mother, Christine.

Christine had been an active and fit 64-year-old when she passed away suddenly from a stroke on Jess’s birthday in 2021, and the siblings wanted to do something special in her honour and raise awareness for the condition, which often goes undetected.

Josh has previously completed a number of fundraising challenges, including cycling from John O’Groats to Land's End on a BMX, but for sister Jess, the challenge will take her far from her comfort zone.Jess said: "I’m really focused and determined to do it. I have started my training at the gym, which I had never been to before, and I’m really excited to take on the challenge."

Brother and Sister Josh Belcher and Jess Milford are training to take on the Welsh Three Peak Challenge.

The epic hiking challenge will see them set off from Snowdon’s base at 4am on September 30 before moving on to conquer Cader Idris and Pen y Fan before the end of 24 hours.

The lack of sleep and the navigation of 17 miles with a total ascent of 2,334 metres across the beautiful but often unforgiving Welsh mountain landscape will not be easy, but the pair are determined to do something meaningful for a cause that means a lot to them.

Jess said: "We lost our mum in 2021 suddenly and unexpectedly to a stroke; she had no warning signs apart from the occasional dizziness and sickness, but other than that, there were no warning signs, and it took us all massively by surprise.

"I think strokes are not highlighted enough. People know much more about other conditions, like heart attacks, but often neglect paying attention to strokes.

The siblings lost their mum Christine when she passed away in 2021.

"We wanted to give something back to the charity that looked after our mum so well. We have raised quite a lot of money and awareness so far, and I’m just hoping to share the message with as many people as possible.”