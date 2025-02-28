A Banbury shopkeeper has been overwhelmed with kindness from all over the world after he made a Facebook appeal for support to save his business.

Artist Barry Whitehouse told his 56,000 Facebook and 50,000 Instagram followers he was ‘boxed into a corner’ through a lack of footfall in his small town centre shop, The Artery, in Parson’s Street.

His business has been kept afloat through his in-person art classes and online sessions which are attended by people around the globe.

Fluctuating shop sales with rising costs and many people shopping in Banbury’s out-of-town malls have led to the crisis. But within 24 hours of the appeal, hundreds of people had rushed to the rescue.

Barry Whitehouse, pictured outside his small shop in Parsons Street, Banbury

Barry put out an emotional ‘thank you’ on social media to all those who have made the difference between a threat to the business and survival, through purchases of his artwork, online sales and tips through the Ko-fi page system.

The original appeal came on Wednesday with a post that said: “I don’t like to be so open on here about the real life side of running an art shop, but I’m boxed into a corner. I feel like a failure and I feel it important to chat with you.

“Shop customer numbers have been dwindling for over a year, to the point where we are lucky if we can get two sales in a day.

“We always remain hopeful and carry on with a stiff upper lip. We ordered some lovely stock for Christmas and topped up a lot of what we had sold out of ready for a great end of year. This didn’t happen. At all.

Barry's small business has been kept afloat thanks to his popular online and in-person art classes

“We now have all of the invoices to pay for and only the money from our classes to do it. We’ve spent 14 years trying so hard, to the point Barry is working over 80 hours a week just trying to scrape by. We remain positive but if you could find a fiver down the back of your settee to buy an original demonstration piece by Barry, it will really help.”

The appeal resulted in a flood of orders and Barry’s demo artworks have now sold out. Students and supporters from all over the world donated to the shop to ensure it can survive the crisis.

"The support we have had on the Ko-fi page and from countries as far away as Canada, the USA, New Zealand, Portugal and France has been amazing,” said Barry.

“We are so lucky. We have 56,000 followers on Facebook and a similar number on Instagram because they watch the one-minute videos we do every day.

“We had a phenomenal response to our post and the shop has been busy from when we opened to even after we closed today (Thursday). All new people coming to support us, many not even knowing we existed until yesterday. Plus more online orders since 2pm yesterday than we’ve had for years!

“We have had support globally from so many countries and continents - the whole world has stepped up to help keep us going. It’s quite overwhelming and emotional really.”

Sales have slumped to the EU because of the new import regulations. Barry hopes to be able to be able to send orders again if a way can be found in future.