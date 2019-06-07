Banbury shop assistant’s 21 challenges before her birthday for cancer charity

A Banbury shop assistant has pledged to complete 21 fundraising activities ahead of her 21st birthday in October aid of Cancer Research UK.

Several of Niamh Davis’ relatives have been diagnosed with cancer over the years, including an aunt and two grandparents, as well as her mother and another aunt in the last six months.

Niamh Davies will be completing 21 fundraising challenges before her 21st birthday for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Banbury Gateway Shopping Park NNL-190706-114317001

So far the sales assistant at Banbury Gateway Shopping Park’s Fat Face store has raised more then £2,000 through online donations, cakes sales and competitions at Brackley Rugby Club, smashing her initial £500 target.

“This is now something that hits very close to home and has been a pretty scary few months,” she said.

“I now recognise that without donations to this incredible charity, Cancer Research UK, research into the development of life-saving treatments my family have received may not have been possible.

Niamh hopes to raise even more money by taking part in several Race for Life events, a sponsored dress up at work, a ‘girls’ night in’ with her friends where everyone donates what they would spend on a night out, as well as car boot and cake sales and a quiz night.

April Galvin, marketing manager at Banbury Gateway, said: “We were so pleased to hear about Niamh Davis’ fundraising efforts for a charity so dear to her and her family.

“Cancer Research UK is such an inspiration to so many people and without people like Niamh, it wouldn’t be able to continue the vital work it does across the UK.

“We would like towish Niamh the best of luck with her 21 goals and we can’t wait to see the activity she does in-store at Fat Face.”

To donate, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/niamhs-giving-page-48.