Banbury Sewing Centre set to close next month after over 40 years of business
The popular Parson’s Street shop announced yesterday that it would close its doors for the final time on Saturday, February 15.
In a social media post, the shop stated tax increases introduced as part of the government’s Autumn Budget as the reason for the shop’s closure.
Amy-Leigh Brennan-Rogers, who has run the shop since the passing of her mother in 2020, said: “Unfortunately, due to the numerous increases announced in the Autumn Budget, it’s becoming very difficult to remain open as a small business in Banbury.
“I'd rather make the choice to shut now than struggle on and be forced to do so down the line. This is not a decision I would have made had I felt I had another option.
“As many will know, I took over the shop after the death of my lovely mum in 2020 in order to continue with her dream of what the business could become. I made her a promise to turn it around and I hope she would be proud of where it stands today.
“Thank you to all our wonderful customers who have supported the Banbury shop over the many, many years we’ve been open.”
Amy-Leigh’s other shop, the Witney Sewing and Knitting Centre, will remain open as normal, as will her Cotswold Sewing Centre’s website.
The Banbury shop will be holding a large fabric sale over the next few weeks ahead of its closure in February.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.