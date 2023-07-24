News you can trust since 1838
Banbury SEN school buys new goal posts and basketball hoops after donation from housebuilder

A special educational needs school in Banbury has received £1,000 in funding from a national housebuilding company.
By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

The Frank Wise School on Hornbeam Close was gifted the donation by Persimmon Homes South Midlands as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The school, which is a community special school for pupils between the ages of 2 and 19, has decided to use the money to provide new goal posts and basketball hoops on the school’s Secondary play area.

As part of the housebuilders engagement around Banbury, they have worked with the school’s Student Council to design an accessible play area that will be installed on the new company's Wykham Park development.

The school will use the money to improve its playground by buying new football goal posts and basketball hoops.

Simon Knight, joint headteacher at Frank Wise School, said: "We’re really grateful for this kind donation from Persimmon Homes, enabling us to install the new goal posts and basketball hoops, which will be enjoyed by our pupils for years to come.

"It’s also been great to have our Student Council involved in the designs of the play area that will be installed on the Wykham Park development, helping to ensure that accessibility for all children is at the forefront of the designs."

Spencer Walters, senior technical manager at Persimmon Homes South Midlands, said: "What we do is about far more than just building quality homes; we’re also committed to providing support and leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities we build in.

"We’re delighted to be able to support Frank Wise School by funding their new goal posts and basketball hoops. It’s also great to get the school involved in the design of our accessible play area on our development in Banbury, Wykham Park."

