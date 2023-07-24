Banbury SEN school buys new goal posts and basketball hoops after donation from housebuilder

The Frank Wise School on Hornbeam Close was gifted the donation by Persimmon Homes South Midlands as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The school, which is a community special school for pupils between the ages of 2 and 19, has decided to use the money to provide new goal posts and basketball hoops on the school’s Secondary play area.

As part of the housebuilders engagement around Banbury, they have worked with the school’s Student Council to design an accessible play area that will be installed on the new company's Wykham Park development.

Simon Knight, joint headteacher at Frank Wise School, said: "We’re really grateful for this kind donation from Persimmon Homes, enabling us to install the new goal posts and basketball hoops, which will be enjoyed by our pupils for years to come.

"It’s also been great to have our Student Council involved in the designs of the play area that will be installed on the Wykham Park development, helping to ensure that accessibility for all children is at the forefront of the designs."

Spencer Walters, senior technical manager at Persimmon Homes South Midlands, said: "What we do is about far more than just building quality homes; we’re also committed to providing support and leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities we build in.

