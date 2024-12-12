Banbury secondary school students raise money for cancer charity with carol performances
The students from Blessed George Napier School have been performing at several supermarkets.
Over the past two weeks, the students have sung at Morrison’s and Sainsbury’s and will sing at Tesco next week.
Alongside the fundraising performances, the students have visited several care homes to put on carol performances.
A spokesperson for the school said: “We are raising for Cancer Research in memory of our cherished teacher and colleague Rachel Smith who was a keen member of the choir and passed away in 2022.
“It is wonderful to see the joy on people's faces, whatever their age , when they hear the choir and so many comment on how it makes their Christmas. We are so grateful for the generosity of all those who contribute to our cause.”
The school is holding a carol service at St John's Church at 7pm on Tuesday, December 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.