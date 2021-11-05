Banbury Sea Cadets hosting Poppy Appeal stall at local Morrisons supermarket
Banbury Sea Cadets are hosting a Poppy Appeal stall at the local Morrisons supermarket in the run up to Remembrance Sunday.
They will be there from 10am till 4pm this Saturday November 6 and Sunday November 7.
For more information on the Banbury Banbury Sea Cadets see their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/banburyseacadets/ and their website here: https://www.sea-cadets.org/banbury