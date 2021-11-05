Banbury Sea Cadets hosting Poppy Appeal stall at local Morrisons supermarket

Banbury Sea Cadets are hosting a Poppy Appeal stall at the local Morrisons supermarket in the run up to Remembrance Sunday.

By Matt Elofson
Friday, 5th November 2021, 8:07 am
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 8:08 am

They will be there from 10am till 4pm this Saturday November 6 and Sunday November 7.

For more information on the Banbury Banbury Sea Cadets see their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/banburyseacadets/ and their website here: https://www.sea-cadets.org/banbury

Sea Cadets Banbury volunteer at Poppy Appeal stall at the Banbury Morrisons supermarket (pictured: Cadet Sienna/ Ordinary Cadet Isabella/ Petty Officer Janet Whatmore/ Ordinary Rhianydd/ Ordinary Cadet Iestyn - photo with permission from Banbury Sea Cadets Facebook page)
