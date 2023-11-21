Banbury schools forced to close after fire causes loss of electricity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wykham Park Academy and the Futures Institute, which are both located on the same site, are closed today, leaving students to work from home.
Firefighter crews attended the school on Monday to put out a small fire in the electrical substation by Wykham Park’s main entrance and to ensure the area was made safe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for the school said: “As a result of the incident, however, the mains electricity supply to the whole school site has been lost and the site will be closed today (Tuesday).
"Engineers are conducting urgent investigation work and parents will be kept updated regarding reopening. In the meantime work will be set for students to complete online.”
The students are expected to be back in school tomorrow, and parents will be informed via email.
For more information contact Wykham Park Academy on 01295 251451 or [email protected]