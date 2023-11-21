Two Banbury secondary schools have been forced to close today (Tuesday, November 21) after a fire caused them to lose power.

Wykham Park Academy and the Futures Institute, which are both located on the same site, are closed today, leaving students to work from home.

Firefighter crews attended the school on Monday to put out a small fire in the electrical substation by Wykham Park’s main entrance and to ensure the area was made safe.

A spokesperson for the school said: “As a result of the incident, however, the mains electricity supply to the whole school site has been lost and the site will be closed today (Tuesday).

"Engineers are conducting urgent investigation work and parents will be kept updated regarding reopening. In the meantime work will be set for students to complete online.”

The students are expected to be back in school tomorrow, and parents will be informed via email.