Banbury schools, community groups and businesses raise over £30,000 for hospice

As part of the Adderbury-based hospice’s annual fundraising challenge, groups are given £50 in October and have four months to raise as much money as possible.

This year, 11 groups took part, raising an impressive £31,084 through various fundraising events, which included pumpkin carving, quiz nights, pop-up clothes shops, bingo and cake sales.

The challenge ended with a special awards ceremony on Thursday, March 7 at Bloxham Mill, where everyone involved celebrated their fantastic achievements.

Banbury's Graf UK team at the Katharine House Hospice accumulator challenge awards evening.

Water management company Graf UK won the ultimate accumulator award by raising more money than any other company in the history of the challenge.

Graf UK’s Callum Vallance-Poole said: “In the face of a challenge, Graf UK’s team rallied not just to meet expectations but to set a new standard for what a passionate, community-driven effort can achieve.

"Raising over £15,000 is a testament to our team’s dedication and the generous spirit of all involved. We’re proud to contribute significantly to the hospice’s mission, and this accomplishment reflects our core values of sustainability and community engagement.

"Taking home the ultimate accumulator title is a cherry on top of the rewarding work we’ve done together for a cause that resonates deeply with all of us.”

Caroline Care for You took home the community award for hosting a craft fair, and students from Hanwell Fields Community School won the creativity award for their break the rules day, hot chocolate stall and bingo night.

Kineton High School claimed the commendable sustainability award for their environmentally friendly Christmas market stalls, which included decorations made from old library books and wood from Christmas trees, tinsel made from old rags and snowmen made from old white socks.

Originally started by pressure washer and cleaning technology company Kärcher UK, the Katharine House Hospice accumulator challenge has raised more than £124,000 for the charity.