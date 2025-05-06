Banbury schoolgirl's animation makes final in film awards - and she needs your vote!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury schoolgirl's animation has made the final of a Disney sponsored film awards category.

Dulcie-Bella Hackley, 11, who goes to Chacombe Primary School, based her film on a poem she wrote – Together But Not Together – which won the Benjemin Zephaniah Future Writers competition last year.

The short Japanese-influenced, manga style animation is called Offline Virus and tells the story of a teenage girl losing her colour and vitality as she spends too much time online. You can see the film by scrolling down to Dulcie’s entry and film here.

It has been nominated for the Into Film Awards’ Best Animation 5 – 11 years category which is sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Dulcie-Bella Hackley with a screenshot of Offline Virus on her iPad

The Banbury community can vote for Dulcie’s work in the Audience Choice Award category (sponsored by Universal Pictures International). You can visit Into Film social media platforms: Instagram (@intofilm_edu), Facebook and Threads to cast your vote here by liking and sharing. Voting starts today (Tuesday).

The IntoFilm Awards are the UK’s leading, prestigious showcase for young filmmaking talents. This year’s ceremony host is actor, presenter and author Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE.

This year's awards boast 11 categories, including those celebrating animated, live-action, and documentary filmmaking as well as those showcasing the best storytellers and the next generation of filmmakers and the practitioners that support them.

Dulcie acts and does voiceover characters for the BBC’s Vida the Vet. Apart from this she writes poetry, draws and enjoys animating. She dances tap and modern, sings, plays piano and guitar and does karate with the Banbury Shukokai club. Dad Chris says Dulcie hopes to achieve her black belt later this year.