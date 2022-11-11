Banbury school plants tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy
Staff and students from a primary school in Banbury have planted a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.
By Jack Ingham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Nov 2022, 12:03pm
On Wednesday November 9, staff, students, and governors from St Leonards C of E Primary School planted the magnolia tree after it was voted for by the children of the school.
The tree will now serve as a memorial to Her Majesty’s long reign, giving students the opportunity to remember Queen Elizabeth II when it flowers and blossoms every spring.