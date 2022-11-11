News you can trust since 1838
Banbury school plants tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy

Staff and students from a primary school in Banbury have planted a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

By Jack Ingham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 12:03pm
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II the tree is now a fitting memorial to Her Majesty’s long reign.
On Wednesday November 9, staff, students, and governors from St Leonards C of E Primary School planted the magnolia tree after it was voted for by the children of the school.

The tree will now serve as a memorial to Her Majesty’s long reign, giving students the opportunity to remember Queen Elizabeth II when it flowers and blossoms every spring.

Bridget Robb, Chair of Governor, cast the first Earth.
