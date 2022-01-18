Banbury school girl braved the chop for Little Princess Trust charity

Banbury school girl, Darcie May, aged 8, had her long locks cut off to donate to the Princess Trust charity and raised nearly £700 too. (photo with permission from family)

Darcie May, aged 8, had grown her hair like 'Rapunzel' and decided she wanted another child to have hair like hers.

With help from the Hair Boutique in Middleton Cheney, Darcie had her cut short on Wednesday January 12. She will donate the chopped hair to the charity Little Princess Trust who will make a wig out of her hair for other children.

As well as donating her hair, Darcie is also raising money for the charity - Little Princess Trust

You can still donate to Darcie fundraising campaign using the following web link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eleanor-nobbs2Darcie's mother, Eleanor Nobbs, said: "Thank you so much for everyone’s support. She did it and loves it. She wanted to raise £20 and is overwhelmed that’s she’s raised over £300 and this will be matched by my employer so over £600 for a very good cause.

"Our whole family are very proud of her and her decision to help other children.

"We think it’s a very special thing for her to do as she wanted to help other children who don’t have any hair feel happy. She was very excited about her cut, and can’t believe how much she is raising for the charity."