Banbury’s two wheeled nirvana opens

A motorcycle shop with a difference will hold its grand opening next month offering demo rides to riders on some select machines.

Krazy Horse Farm House motorcycle shop, just outside of South Newington on the A361, will host a grand opening event on Saturday, October 12 between 9am and 5pm.

Krazy Horse Farm House, motorcycle shop, Banbury. NNL-190924-152033009

It is the fourth Krazy Horse dealership in the UK and specialises in MV Augusta, Norton, Indian and Fantic Caballero models as well as a few select machines available no where else, including the UKs only two Arch motorcycle models, the company founded by Keanu Reeves.

John Seymour, dealer principal, said: “Krazy Horse is a brand within the motorcycle world and started 25 years ago. All the stores are called something House, there’s Deco House, Empire House, Capital House and now Farm House.

“We want to have something that’s a little unusual, a little more bespoke for people’s choice.

“We do start at a sensible level. The Fantics start at around £5,000 for the 250cc version.

Arch KRGT-1

“We had so many people turn up on our first Saturday, around 50 bikes. October 12 is effectively a grand opening to the public, we’ll have music and food but, mostly, from a motorcycling perspective, we’ll have demo rides.

“I’m hoping to have good product coverage from all four brands.”

The shop will also be offering motorcycle servicing in the coming weeks as well as stocking motorcycle accessories and apparel.

Showroom vehicles will be constantly changing as new bespoke models are introduced.

Krazy Horse Farm House, motorcycle shop, Banbury. NNL-190924-151916009

Currently showroom highlights include an MV Augusta F3 in race livery, a custom built Krazy Horse bobber, with flame paintwork and the Arch KRTG-1, yours for £90,000.

John added: “We’ll definitely have a good amount of MVs to ride as we control the UK’s MV press fleet.

“We’ll have a decent amount of Indians, I’m hoping for at least a couple of Fantics and I may have a Norton although they are made to order so you don’t often get hold of any stock.

“We’re really looking forward to it, we think it’s going to be a big day.”

Krazy Horse Farm House 110 cubic inch Indian

Krazy Horse Farm House, motorcycle shop, Banbury. NNL-190924-152044009

Krazy Horse Farm House, Fantic