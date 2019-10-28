Banbury’s quest to become a bona fide age friendly town

There are a plethora of clubs and associations within Banbury catering to elderly residents but behind the scenes a concerted effort is being made to interlink them and make additional changes to the town to improve older people’s experiences.

For the last two years Age Friendly Banbury has been working with a number of private organisations and local authorities to bring together information on activities for older people going on in the town.

Age Friendly coordinator, Bee Myson, explains the driving force behind the campaign: “We’re a partnership of organisations. Sir Tony Baldry, a couple of years ago thought there were a lot of organisations that work for older people and there is a lot of loneliness and isolation going on, so in his capacity as High Steward of Banbury he wanted to get all the players around a table and look at what resources they had between them to try to make things happen.

“It was important particularly in the light of the fact there are cuts to funding left, right and centre. So what can we do all do together to make Banbury a great place to grow older?”

In order to make this happen Age Friendly is aiming for the ambitious goal of making Banbury the first age friendly market town as seen through the eyes of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Bee said: “In this country there are about 25 cities that are age friendly and have that WHO status and we would like to work towards that.

“It will take us a few years but on the way we can make a difference to the experience older people have shopping, visiting and living here.”

To achieve this there are eight strands the town has to address and Age Friendly has set its sights on four main areas:

• Town centre experience

• Getting about

• Getting connected

• Community services and wellbeing.

Bee said: “At the moment we are just convening these groups to talk about the response to what we have heard is the need. Three of the four groups have met and we’re beginning to see a sharing of ideas.

“The ‘getting about’ group has focused on bus routes. It’s a work in progress but we will probably meet every couple of months. There are more things to discuss other than bus routes although that is a major thing, particularly with people in the villages.”

Bee added: “We’ve got good people in place to input ideas and we are trying to include older people, the actual service users, so it’s not just people from organisations thinking what is needed here, it needs to come from the elder folks and what has been their experience.

“People don’t necessarily want things done for them, they want to do it themselves.”

Age Friendly has been spreading the word by attending events, giving out leaflets, word of mouth and a pop up shop in Castle Quay.

Paramount to the Age Friendly status being achieved is the willingness of other businesses to get involved and become age aware. So far around 27 partners are working with Age Friendly.

Bee said: “We have an Age Friendly logo and what we would like to see down the line is any number of places with this logo in the window and for it to mean something to older people.

“There might be a pledge with four or five things that places with the logo are aspiring to provide to older people, such as assisting with access or the use of the toilet.”

Lesley Montague, of Horton Cafe, has already seen the difference a willingness to help older residents can have.

Lesley said: “My daughter comes in, she doesn’t come in very often, but from the people she first met at Easter she sees them still here and she said, ‘What a difference this cafe has made to people’s lives, it’s unbelievable.’

“When you are here all the time you don’t actually see it but when people tell you that it is lovely.”

Age Friendly Banbury is looking for people and organisations from all walks of life to join in to make loneliness for the elderly a thing of the past for our residents.

“This cafe is a great example of an approach which others can learn from.

“If there’s one thing we need do with Age Friendly it is to change people’s mindsets,” added Bee.

One business that has got behind the Age Friendly initiative is Horton View Cafe.

Owner Lesley Montague said: “I always had the idea that I wanted a place that was accessible to people who are isolated, lonely and vulnerable of any age.

“I was looking for a cafe that wasn’t in town as there’s a lot in town and not everyone can get there.”

Since opening over the Easter weekend, the cafe, located in the old Edd Frost and Daughters office, has become a hotbed of activity with numerous groups using it for an array of pastimes.

Lesley said: “We have so many people who come in on their own and made friends with other people who come on their own and they sit around the chat table and come and meet and have lunch.

“The cafe is accessible to everyone but I wanted to focus on a specific group and Age Friendly Banbury was top of the list.

She added: “Not only are we a cafe, we enable groups to use this room for free and that encourages people to get used to doing things in groups again. We have several groups, the ukulele group, all of them play together in here. We have weavers come once a month. That’s 14 ladies with their weaving machines sitting here for four-and-a-half hours, it’s amazing and they’re chatting and laughing.

“It’s about whatever people like, they can come and use this space.”

The cafe is currently looking for volunteers to be able accommodate more clubs. To contact the cafe call 01295 267071.

To contact Bee email bee@oxfordshire.org.