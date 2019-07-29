Banbury’s Music Mix rocks!

Music fans packed the Market Place on Friday to enjoy four-and-a-half hours of non-stop live music as the second Music Mix event hit town.

Thousands turned out for the free show organised by Banbury Town Council in partnership with community Internet radio station Banbury FM.

Fans get a ring side seat NNL-190729-102333001

Andy Green, Banbury FM Breakfast presenter, said: “Banbury has such a vibrant local music scene. We were proud to once again work with Banbury Town council to showcase this amazing line up.”

The event was back by public demand after a stunning first festival in 2018 and the crowds this year were not disappointed.

The Meanies, a soul, Motown, ska and 60s classics band, closed the evening with a typically energetic hour long performance.

Music Mix The Meanies close the show NNL-190729-102003001

Music Mix The Teletubbies make an appearance NNL-190729-095711001

Music Mix Cold Blue Daze NNL-190729-101326001

Music Mix Seven OClock Junkies NNL-190729-101652001

Music Mix Leigh Chambers NNL-190729-101839001