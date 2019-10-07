Banbury's golden twirlers

Young athletes from Banbury scooped the major honours in a regional twirling competition this past weekend.

The athletes, aged between four and 21 andmembers of the Banbury Cross Twirlers, won 11 gold medals from 14 categories against teams from Leicestershire, Northamptonshire

and Bedfordshire.

Team coach Janet Green said: “Their hard work paid off and their performances were amazing. It was a fantastic day and everyone was thrilled by what they achieved.

“We always welcome new members and anyone interested should email banburycrosstwirlers@gmail.com for further details. They can twirl for fun or enter the competitions.”

The team’s showing also earned them a Special Award for the Outstanding Performance of the Day.

Sunday’s results in full were:

• Freestyle Pairs

Juvenile section – 1st Kyra Cotter and Katy Rayner

Junior section – 1st Iris Duarte and Millie Trinder

• Basic Twirl

Tiny Tots class – 1st Rita Duarte

Juvenile 2 class – 2nd Kyra Cotter

• Dance Teams

Junior Dance – 1st (Anya Buzzard, Kyra Cotter, Katy Rayner, Iris Duarte, Millie Trinder)

Senior Dance – 1st (Aisha Halford, Abbie Buzzard, Billi McFadden, Tammi McFadden)

• Freestyle

Junior Team – 1st (Billi McFadden, Kyra Cotter, Katy Rayner, Iris Duarte, Millie Trinder)

Senior Team – 1st (Aisha Halford, Abbie Buzzard, Anya Buzzard, Tammi McFadden)

•Fancy Pom Poms

Tiny Tots – 3rd Rita Duarte, 5th Alanis Small-Keen, 6th Georgia Sewell

Juvenile 2 – 1st Anya Buzzard, 3rd Kyra Cotter

Junior 1 – 2nd Billi McFadden, 3rd Iris Duarte, 4th Katy Rayner

Junior 2 – 1st Abbie Buzzard, 2nd Millie Trinder

• Pom Pom Teams

Pre-Juvenile Team – 1st (Rita Duarte, Kyra Cotter, Georgia Sewell, Alanis Small-Keen)

Junior Team – 1st (Aisha Halford, Abbie Buzzard, Anya Buzzard, Iris Duarte, Katy Rayner, Millie Trinder)