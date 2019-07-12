Banbury’s five of the best entertainment options

There’s music, theatre and festivals for you to whittle away the hours in the coming week.

1 Music

Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat

Banbury Choral Society, Church of St Peter and St Paul, Deddington, July 13, 7.30pm

Banbury Choral Society will perform a concert named Baroque Music for Royal Houses, which will include some festive as well as moving choral pieces by Antonio Vivaldi and Henry Purcell.

The programme includes Vivaldi Magnificat and three pieces by Purcell, Te Deum & Jubilate Deo, O Sing unto the Lord a new Song (Psalm 96) and Rejoice in the Lord Alway.

In addition, Simon Lenton will perform a trumpet solo, Clarke Suite in D major for trumpet. The choir will be accompanied by players from the Oxford Sinfonia.

Choral Society

The conductor is Julian Harris, the choir’s musical director. Soloists Mollie Smith, soprano, Charlotte Collier, alto, and Christopher Willoughby, tenor, will be making another welcome return visit to sing with the choir. They will be joined by Patrick Keefe, bass, who will be singing with the choir for the first time.

Details: banburychoralsoc.co.uk

2 Music

Lights, Camera, Action, Leasowe House grounds, Sibford Gower, July 13, doors open 5pm

Film music, a 45-piece wind ensemble, a local school choir and the gardens of Leasowe House overlooking the gateway to the Cotswolds will come together for an evening of entertainment this weekend.

The Birmingham Symphonic Winds will be joined by Sibford Gower Endowed School’s Songbirds comprising parents and teachers and the Sibford Gower Primary School Musical Theatre Group. Among the numbers to be presented are Superman, Singin’ in the Rain, Harry Potter, The Glenn Miller Story, Gabriel’s Oboe and a range of popular film music to suit all ages.

Details: 01295 780259

3 Festival

Bodfest, Kingsfield, Bodicote, Saturday, July 13.

The all day live music festival returns this Saturday with music starting from 12pm.

There are two live music stages featuring many familiar bands from the Univited to The Duckworths.

Also there is the arena events and shows, a kids disco and stalls and food and drink vendors.

Details: bodfest.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, New Theatre, Oxford, July 16 to 20

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to be performed publicly.

Seen by an estimated 26 million people, Joseph continues to enthral audiences around the world. Songs include Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons and Close Every Door To Me. Jaymi Hensley of Union J takes the lead role.

Details: atgtickets.com/Oxford

5 MUSIC

John Mosedale, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, July 17

Just a year ago John Mosedale was a stranger to the folk scene, but it didn’t take him long before he started making new friends with his blend of original comic songs and more thought-provoking autobiographical material. Last year he made his debut at Banbury Folk Club with a support slot, and also played an acoustic set at Banbury Folk Festival. Support is from local singer/songwriter Dawn Iverson.

Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk