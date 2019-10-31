Banbury's children set to raise the roof

One of Banbury's most anticipated musical events is just around the corner as hundreds of school children will descend on St Mary's Church for the Rotary Club of Banbury's Children Singing for Children concerts.

Choirs from 24 primary schools, consisting of around 600 children, will take part in this year’s concerts in the church on Horse Fair.

A fourth evening has again been added due to their popularity with local schools and the Banbury public.

Rotarian Jonathan Meredith, who has led the Rotary team organising this annual series of concerts for the past decade, said “Once again we’re looking forward to four nights of full houses at St Mary’s.

"The singers, their teachers and the family audiences have always had a really enjoyable evening and it’s marvellous how the chosen causes benefit from the children singing their hearts out and everyone enjoying themselves.

"We’re enormously grateful to all the primary schools and to everyone involved in continuing to make this such a successful annual event in the Banbury calendar.”

The children will experience performing with professional musicians and each school’s choir will sing two songs of their own choice before the massed choir finale.

The theme is ‘One World' and three songs; 'World in Union' by Gary Barlow, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sing!” and the concert's theme song 'Children Singing for Children' featuring in the finale.

Now in their 18th year, the concerts have raised over £88,000 for children’s charities.

This year’s main beneficiary will be Children Heard and Seen, Borien Educational Foundation for South Africa, a Rotary schools project in Sierra Leone, a similar project at a school in Gambia and other International and Rotary Children’s Causes.

The four night run begins on Monday, November 11 and runs until the last show on Thursday, November 14.

Performances begin at 7pm and last for 90 minutes. Admission is by ticket only. Tickets priced at £5 (cash only please) are available from participating schools or from Henry’s Menswear, High Street, Banbury.

A collection after each concert offers an opportunity for those who wish to donate further to the causes to do so.