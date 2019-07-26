Banbury’s Cherwell Theatre Company embark on tour

A free, family friendly, outdoor theatre group will embark on a five date tour across Banburyshire next month.

Banbury’s Cherwell Theatre Company (CTC) will present ‘Myth’, a new play by Artistic Director, Tristan Jackson-Pate to mark their fifteenth year producing theatre with and for young people,

Mr Jackson-Pate said: “We’re delighted to have received National Lottery funding to deliver this project for our community.

“In this anniversary year, we wanted to try something different, while continuing build on our reputation for taking theatre into unusual spaces.

"Open access to the arts is of paramount importance to us, and so we’ve created a free, accessible theatre piece for the community spaces and events Oxfordshire residents value the most."

Young theatre makers from ‘CTC’ came up with the idea of creating a ‘pop up festival’ style performance exploring Greek mythology, presented alongside other groups, including Max Rock music school and the Dhol Show, Indian drummers.

The production will feature live music, colourful costumes and puppetry, as the company bring to life classic tales from Ancient Greece such as ‘Pandora’s Box’ and ‘Persephone: Queen of the Underworld’.

CTC would also like to encourage other community groups to join the fun.

Mr Jackson-Pate said: “Whether you host a choir, do martial arts or even morris dancing, we’d love to share a stage with you.”

‘Myth’ continues CTC’s tradition of bringing young people together will professional actors and theatre creatives.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have Adrian Banks, Liam Nooney and Jess Lloyd-Jones joining us for the production – all actors originally from Banbury, now with varied and impressive professional credits,” added Mr Jackson-Pate.

Support has also been provided by Cherwell District Council and the Victoria Wood Foundation to ensure over thirty young people with an interest in theatre can take part free of charge.

‘Myth’ performances will take place from August 20 to August 26. The full dates and locations are;

Summerfest Princess Diana Park, Banbury, August 20 from 11am, performance at 1.30pm,

OYAP Trust Cemetery Road, Bicester, August 23 from 3pm, performance at 4.30pm,

The Village Green Heyford Park, Upper Heyford, August 24 4pm, performance at 5.30pm,

Market Place Banbury, August 25, performance at 1pm,

Longford Park Bodicote, August 26, 3pm, performance at 4.30pm.

To find out more about the project and how to get involved, visit www.cherwelltheatrecompany.co.uk or email cherwelltheatreco@gmail.com.