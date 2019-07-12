Banbury's bring and share food event

Four Banbury charities have joined forces to stage a free bring and share lunch event to be held in People’s Park later this month.

The Big Community Lunch is an annual event previously hosted by Banbury Young Homelessness Project who, this year have been joined by Let’s Play Project, the Sunrise Multicultural Project and Community Albums.

BYHP's Big Lunch in 2016

Patrick Vercoe, chief executive of BYHP, who is the lead charity, said: “The concept behind he event is to encourage the community to come together in an informal environment, enjoying free food and entertainment, chat and relax.”

The free event will be held in People's Park on Saturday, July, 20 between 11am and 4pm and will feature a bouncy castle, a henna artist, children tattoos, live music, a photo booth a as well as buffet style food.

Patrick added: “We want people to come along with a picnic or enjoy the free buffet food available, mix with other community members in order to create a friendly, cohesive atmosphere.

“Our intention is the Big Community Lunch becomes an annual event and we are grateful for the support we have received from both Cherwell District Council and Banbury Town Council.”

In addition to the free buffet food on offer there will be hot food available to purchase including hamburgers, hot dogs and pizzas, as well as an ice cream van.