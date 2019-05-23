Banbury’s Biggest Art competition open for entries

The art competition is open to both the public and Banbury school pupils and hopes to encourage creativity.

The event was launched at the Old Auctioneer, with the school’s competition involving all 27 Banburyshire schools, each of which has been paired with a Banbury based business who have contributed a sponsorship sum of £300 for each school.

Of that donation £200 goes direct to the school’s art department and £100 for the art work to be produced. In turn, pupils from the schools will submit themed artwork by the end of June to be judged.

For pre-Schools the theme is Beatrix Potter, whilst primary schools are being inspired by Banbury’s most famous poem, ‘Ride a Cock Horse to Banbury Cross.’

Secondary Schools are working on Alice in Wonderland’s Mad Hatters Tea Party and all artwork submitted will be displayed on the competition website,

Additionally the artworks will be mounted for a permanent display just off Parsons Street along with the names of the student artist who created them.

The theme for the public open competition is simply Banbury, and is open to every non-student in the town. As with the school competition, all the artwork produced will be displayed on the website, with the winners being displayed permanently on the art wall.

The Old Auctioneer are donating £3500 in prize money. £500 to the winning preschool and £1000 to go the winning primary and secondary schools as well as £1000 for the open competition winner.

The closing date for the competition including the open competition is June 21.

Inspiration for the competition was taken from a similar project in Yorkshire where artwork produced by local schools was put on permanent display for the public.

This motivated the Old Auctioneer to expand upon the idea to get local business and all schools involved as well as a chance for Banbury residents to participate.

Quickfix Computers have built the competition website which can be seen at www.banburysbiggestartcompetition.co.uk.

Bulletfish Media have developed the competition social media sites on Facebook and Instagram as well as producing a film of the project.

The pairings of the schools and supporting local business sponsors are as follows.

Bloxham Pre – Cross Embroidery

Child First – Metweld

The Close – Rustic Bean

Horton Day – Wellers Accountants

Rainbows – Cherwell Dental

Salt Way – Bibby

Bishop Loveday – Gilbert Flooring

Bloxham Primary – CJ Bookkeeping

Cropredy C of E – Italian Larder

Dashwood – Gary Penn

Frank Wise – Hinton Builders

Hardwick – Pubstuff

Harriers – Steve Betts Butchers

Middleton Cheney – Joanne Merry School of Dance

Queensway – 007 Cars

St John’s – Union Menswear

St Joseph’s – Bower & Bailey

St Leonard’s – Kall Kwik

St Mary’s – Bulletfish Media

BGN – Buywise

Chenderit – Fine Lady Bakery

Warriner – Martin and Co

Wykham Park - Karcher

Tudor Hall - QFC