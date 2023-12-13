Banbury runner channels spirit of Forrest Gump for epic 52-week parkrun challenge

A Banbury runner has challenged himself to run a different parkrun event each week next year to raise money for a local mental health charity.

Warren Harrison, an experienced member of the Cherwell Runners and Joggers club, is taking on the epic challenge to raise money for Oxfordshire Mind – and to mark him turning 50.

The Banbury runner will take on 52 different 5k races at 52 unique locations across each Saturday of the year, starting on January 6 and finishing with Banbury’s Spiceball run in December.

Wayne says that his motivation came from both his own battles with mental health, which he overcame through running, and the accomplishments of Michael Dobson, a fellow Banbury runner who ran 52 half-marathons on each weekend of the year.

Warren Harrison alongside Oxfordshire Mind ambassadors and regular parkrun attendees Clare Boomer (left) and Clare Curnow.

He said: “I wanted to do something similar to Michael, who is one of my heroes, but I couldn’t do it on the same calibre.

"I also wanted to do a special challenge to mark me turning 50 next year and thought I may as well raise money for a charity that is important to me at the same time.

"In December 2010, I had a mental and physical breakdown but managed to fight back the negative thoughts with the help of running, so if I or Mind can help others, then that is great.”

To complete the challenge, Warren must travel a significant distance across the country and plans to combine the runs with visiting his old West Midlands stomping grounds, family in Cambridgeshire, and holidays in Devon and Cornwall.