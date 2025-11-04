Banbury Rugby Club youth stars selected to train with England under-18s team

Four young rugby stars who came up through the ranks at Banbury Rugby Club have been selected to train at an upcoming England under-18s development camp.

Four products of Banbury Rugby Club’s youth team were selected to train alongside the country’s best at an England under-18s development camp from Tuesday, October 28 until Friday, October 31.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Backs Junior Denny, Sonny Goode and Kai Wilkinson were chosen alongside forward Ben Koolen for the four-day development camp.

Held at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, the camp was a chance for the young players to prove their capabilities in front of England U18 Men’s head coach Jonathan Pendlebury and assistant coach Will Parkin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 60 youngsters from across the country were selected for the camp as England prepares for the 2026 U18 Six Nations next April.

Once selected, Jonathan Pendlebury’s England U18 Men’s side will meet at England’s Performance Centre at Pennyhill Park on Friday, December 5.

Bloxham School students Junior and Sonny have both trained at several development camps and have played for England on a handful of occasions.

However, for Kai, who studies at St Edward's School in Oxford, and Ben, who also studies at Bloxham, it was their first chance to experience a camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All players have now moved on from playing at Banbury, with Sonny currently at Northampton Saints and Junior, Ben and Kai all playing for Gloucester Rugby.

Director of rugby at Banbury Rugby Club, Matt Goode, said: “Ben, Kai, Junior and Sonny are Banbury Rugby Club youth products that I have had the pleasure of coaching since they were very young.

“They have been a joy to coach, and I look forward to watching them through their rugby career.”