Banbury Rotary Club raises the roof for charities

Banbury Rotary Club welcomed six of the best singing groups in Banburyshire to St Mary’s Church last week, to raise money for Helen and Douglas House and End Polio Now charities.

Singing in the event were Banbury Operatic Society, Warriner Choral Society, Banbury Rock Choir, Impromptu,Banbury Choral Society and Milltown Singers.

Rotarian and deputy town mayor, Cllr Surinder Dhesi, who attended the event, said: “It was a great evening with brilliant songs and the talent from all the choirs were breathtaking and we raised money for two worthwhile causes in Helen and Douglas House and End Polio Now.”

Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 30 years and they have made incredible progress in the fight to rid the world of it forever.

As a founding partner of Global Polio Eradication Initiative Rotary has helped to reduce polio cases by more than 99.9 percent.

Helen and Douglas House is a hospice providing hospice and palliative care to babies, children, and young people in Oxfordshire and surrounding areas.