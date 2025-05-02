Banbury Rotary Club donates almost £6,000 to local charities following fundraising drive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Banbury Rotary Club have handed over cheques for almost £6,000 to local charities.

The club raised the money by holding a series of successful music concerts and with its annual Christmas supermarket collections.

President of the Banbury Rotary Club, Charles Hughes, has visited the eight charities chosen by the club to hand them their cheques.

He said: “We, at Banbury Rotary Club, are very grateful for the support of the many local people who attend our fundraising events, without whom these donations would not be possible.”

Banbury Rotary President, Charles Hughes handed over a cheque for £1300 to Children Heard and Seen, a local charity that supports children with a parent in prison.

The Rotary Club donated £1300 to the Children Heard and Seen charity, £830 to Katharine House Hospice, £830 to SocialEyes, a local group exclusively for the visually impaired, and £718 to Banbury Food Larder.

They also gave the RVS Dementia Group £830, the Banbury Foodbank £718 and £250 each to the Reducing the Risk charity that supports victims of domestic abuse and to the Soup and a Smile soup kitchen.