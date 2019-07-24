Banbury Rotarian scales the Daubenhorn

A peak in Switzerland which tops out at 2941m has been scaled by a Banbury Rotarian in order to raise money for two charities.

Andrew Fairbairn, along with friend Jem Wilton scaled the Daubenhorn near Leukerbad on July 16 during an eight hour technical climb. Andrew is raising money for the Katharine House Hospice and a school project in Gambia.

Three years ago the Rotary Club of Banbury along with the Rotary Club of Tonbridge engaged in a project, spearheaded by husband and wife team Andrew and Marilyn Fairbairn, to fund a borehole at Prospects Upper Basic School, Mariama Kunda Village, in Gambia.

The installation of a borehole meant better quality water reducing health risks to pupils and staff.

Now the school is expanding and has a two-storey building under construction which Andrew is raising funds for.

The project is being overseen by the Rotary Club of Bijilo and the ground floor and some of the walls are in place. The next step will be the construction of a structural concrete floor of the second storey to act as an interim roof over the three classrooms and examination hall to make it useable in the rainy season.

The school had sourced a donor offering 50 per cent of the funds for this phase but that donor has withdrawn. Banbury Rotary has donated £5,030.68 but is now seeking to fundraise a further £5,600 towards the approximate £10,600 needed.

To sponsor Andrew and his two charitable causes visit his JustGiving page.