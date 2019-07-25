Banbury Rocks!

Banbury’s second-ever town centre music festival will be live and loud tomorrow night, as thousands of fans pack the Market Place for a night of rock, reggae, ska and pop.

Organised by Banbury Town Council in partnership with Banbury FM, the event will be free-to-enter and will feature five live music acts.

Food and drink stalls will provide on-site refreshments while town centre pubs, clubs, and restaurants will open as usual.

Starting the show, at around 6pm, will be guitarist/vocalist Leigh Chambers who will perform covers of 70s, 80s, 90s hits.

Next up will be Cold Blue Daze, a four-piece band that plays rock, classic rock and alternative music. The group is influenced by ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon and others.

Three-piece band BushFieldSmith will play acoustic originals and covers with a reggae flavour.

Oxford group Seven O’Clock Junkies will perform rock/pop originals and covers of anything from REM to Elvis Costello.

Headlining will be The Meanies, a soul, Motown ska and 60s classics band who are firm favourites with Banbury-area audiences.

Banbury mayor John Colegrave said: “Last year’s Music Mix was a huge success and this year could be even better.

“There’s a great line-up of bands and no-one should go home disappointed. It will be another fabulous free event for townspeople.”

Andy Green, Banbury FM presenter, said: “Banbury has such a vibrant local music scene. We are proud once again to be working with Banbury Town Council to showcase this in an amazing line up.”

The event will run from 6pm until late on Friday, July 26.