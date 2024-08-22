Banbury rockers LAKE ACACIA team up with U2 and David Bowie producer for new releases

Banbury rock band LAKE ACACIA has teamed up with acclaimed record producer Glen Robinson to work on their next releases.

Banbury rock band LAKE ACACIA has teamed up with an acclaimed record producer from New York for their next two song releases.

Award-winning producer Glen Robinson discovered the Banbury rockers while scrolling through Facebook.

The producer, who is based out of New York, has previously worked with Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, the Ramones, David Bowie, U2, and Dave Grohl.

Glen was so impressed with what he saw that he committed to working with the band on their two summer releases and is helping them release another two tracks later this year.

Glen said: “I was scrolling down my Facebook feed, and I came across Lake Acacia’s account. I was intrigued by what I saw and I listened to their music. I listened to about half of a song and I knew that I wanted to work with these guys. I’m onboard with what they’re doing.

“Their incorporation of big riffs, drums, bass, synth and tremendous vocals do justice to their vision of music – they’re a hybrid of MUSE and Royal Blood.

“Their melodies are marvellous and their value as human beings is massive. I love coaching them when they produce music. Their dedication is admirable, and working with them brings me incredible satisfaction.”

This summer, he worked alongside the band, producing singles ‘We Don’t Want You Now’ (released July 26) and ‘I Can’t Let Go’ (released May 24).

LAKE ACACIA is made up of bassist and lead vocalist Tim Groethe and Joe Homer on drums and backing vocals.

Formed in 2016, the band have released several singles and EPs, played at many festivals and venues across the UK and have become one of the most popular live acts in the Banbury area.

Speaking about working alongside Glen, Tim said: “When we got the message from Glen Robinson saying he loved our work, we couldn’t believe it. We were both excited about the possibility of working with somebody that has the experience he does.

“It came at the right time as well. We’d just started delving into some of our old demos stored on an old hard drive when we came across two that we’d completely forgotten about. Almost immediately the melodies came back into my head, and we just knew that these would be the first ones to work with Glen to evolve into fully-fledged songs.

“We’re all on the same page when it comes to music and we always have been. The creative process feels very organic, it always feels like we’re moving forward and pushing the boundaries more with each song we collaborate on. We feel very lucky to be working with Glen because he believes in the music we create.”

Glen echoed these thoughts and said: “They are such great human beings, and they deserve for their songs to do well. Their tracks sound astonishing, and they just need that big break for their songs to hit the mainstream.”

To celebrate the release of the new tracks, LAKE ACACIA has announced several gigs to take place over September and November.

The first two will be free concerts at Birmingham’s The Actress and Bishop on September 10 and at The Firefly as part of Worcester Music Festival on September 14.

LAKE ACACIA will also play at Reading’s Facebar on November 23.

For more information about LAKE ACACIA, visit: https://www.facebook.com/lakeacacia/?locale=en_GB