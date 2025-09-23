Banbury residents voice traffic fears after details of plan for 60 homes are lodged

Residents of a new estate in Banbury have voiced fears for their neighbourhood after details of a plan for 60 homes plan were lodged.

Householders in Tyrrell Road, one of the streets off a new Bloxham Road roundabout, do not want it to be the access way for the latest development.

Lagan Homes applied for outline permission to build up 60 homes on the greenfield site in 2022.

The approval means they can build the homes in principle but would need to submit more details before being allowed to start the project.

Tyrrell Road, off the Bloxham Road, which a house-building company wants to use as an access route to a new development

The plans were initially refused by Cherwell District Council in 2023, but were ultimately granted permission in July 2024 after the decision was successfully appealed by the developers.

A reserved matters application has now been lodged with more details of the plans.

Now 149 locals have objected to the plans over concerns about allowing vehicles access through Tyrrell Road, both for construction workers and for those living at the development once it has been completed.

The homes would be built next to another, ongoing development for 350 homes.

Nathan Travers commented: “Tyrrell Road is already heavily congested with parked vehicles, including on blind bends, which reduces visibility and creates hazards for both drivers and pedestrians.

“Vehicle speeds on the estate are already too high for the conditions, and additional traffic will increase the risk of collisions.

“Directing traffic from 60 additional dwellings through Tyrrell Road will place an unacceptable strain on an estate road that was not designed for such volumes. This will endanger residents, including many young children living in the area.

"Residents have faced long-term disruption from the existing build. Extending construction activity through the same access point without completed infrastructure is unacceptable.”

Duncan Young said: “Like most other residents, the crux of my objection is access to the new development via Tyrell Road. This is narrow and can barely support the current volume of traffic.

“The blind corner at the entrance is very often further obscured by parked vehicles and delivery drivers.

“Adjacent to the small play area the road is always narrowed to a single lane by parked cars, causing obstruction and delay. This is at any time of the day including weekends.

“Near misses between vehicles are commonplace and it is only a matter of time before something more serious happens.”

Karen Kesterton said: “I object to all traffic using Tyrell Road and Selby Close as the only access route for Lagan Homes to build their 60 new homes. I work nights and with all the extra traffic through the area I will get no sleep whatsoever. I already have construction vehicles passing my house which wakes me regularly.”

Of the 60 homes, 18 of them will be affordable homes, with 12 being affordable and six for first time buyers. There will be a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

The development will also include a play area, walking and cycling routes connecting to Salt Way and Bloxham Vale, EV charging points, 120 car parking spaces and 20 visitor spaces.