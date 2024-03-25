Banbury residents reminded to bring photo ID for local elections in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The elections on Thursday May 2, will decide 16 out of 48 seats in Cherwell District Council and for the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Residents will also vote on positions on eleven parish councils, and in Deddington, voters will have a referendum on the Deddington Neighbourhood Plan.

Gordon Stewart, returning officer, said: “District councillors are the community’s voice on the authority that runs key public services like housing, leisure, waste collection and planning. We’d like as many people as possible to have their say and are here to help if they have questions about what they need to do to get ready to vote.

Banbury residents have been reminded to bring photo ID when they cast their votes in May.

“Last year, for the first time, voters had to show photo ID at polling stations. We’re reminding people about that again this year, as well as about some more recent changes to postal voting. People can now apply online for a postal vote, and there are also some changes which affect returning a postal vote to us at the polling station to be aware of too.

“If you’re not registered to vote, you won’t be able to have your say on polling day. If you’ve recently moved home, turned 18 or changed your name, register to vote by April 16.”

The full list of those standing in the upcoming elections will be published on the council’s website by 4pm on Monday April 8.

Residents registered to vote at their current address will not need to re-register, but people who have just turned 18, moved house or changed their name must register before midnight on Monday April 16.

Those who have registered to vote will receive their poll cards in the coming days. Residents will also have the opportunity to opt for a postal or proxy vote as well.

With the proxy vote, the trusted person voting on behalf of the electorate must bring their own photo ID when voting as a proxy.