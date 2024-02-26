Banbury residents invited to talk with town councillors this Saturday
Banbury residents have been invited to talk to town councillors about issues affecting them at a Banbury Town Council surgery this Saturday (March 2).
Cllrs Helen Mears and John Donaldson will both be on hand to answer questions and talk about problems and how the town is run with local residents.
The town council looks after parks, open spaces, cemeteries, sports grounds, allotments, bus shelters, events, dog litter bins and some crime prevention initiatives.
The surgery will take place at the town hall from 10am to midday.