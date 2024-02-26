News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Banbury residents invited to talk with town councillors this Saturday

Banbury residents have been invited to talk to town councillors about issues affecting them at a Banbury Town Council surgery this Saturday (March 2).
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cllrs Helen Mears and John Donaldson will both be on hand to answer questions and talk about problems and how the town is run with local residents.

The town council looks after parks, open spaces, cemeteries, sports grounds, allotments, bus shelters, events, dog litter bins and some crime prevention initiatives.

The surgery will take place at the town hall from 10am to midday.

Related topics:BanburyBanbury Town Council