Banbury residents invited to speak with town councillors this Saturday

Residents have been invited to share their thoughts on the town at the next Banbury Town Council open session this Saturday (October 7).
By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
Councillors Rebecca Biegel and Jayne Strangwood will be speaking to residents at the town hall between 10am and midday.

The councillors will be on hand to discuss any issues residents have concerning the town council's responsibility.

The town council deals with crime prevention initiatives, parks, play areas, open spaces, cemeteries, sports grounds, allotments, bus shelters, civic events, annual events, and dog litter bins.

