Banbury residents invited to share thoughts on future development of town at council consultation

Cherwell District Council has invited Banbury residents to share their thoughts on future developments in the town at a consultation.

The council is running the consultation at four locations in the district, with Banbury’s taking place at Lock 29 in Castle Quay on Saturday, October 21 between 11am to 3pm.

The consultations are aimed at helping the council draft its Cherwell Local Plan 2040, seeking views from residents to help develop the plan for future developments in the district.

Cllr Dan Sames, portfolio holder for planning and development, said: "The local plan will be the blueprint for future development within Cherwell up until 2040. It will contain policies that will provide a legal framework, so it is important that we get it right.

"We want local communities and residents to help shape the policies so that they reflect the needs of the district, and this part of the Local Plan process provides the best opportunity to do this.

"We aim to protect and enhance our natural environment and ensure a sustainable future with responsible development in the right places. We understand the need for a limited amount of additional housing while maintaining affordability for those struggling to access the housing market."

The final local plan will outline objectives and strategies for the council’s development, including housing, infrastructure, and employment land up to the year 2040.